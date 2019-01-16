KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 17. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

KeyCorp EPS is expected to be around 48 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.64 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 33.33 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 1.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.42 0.38 0.35 EPS Actual 0.45 0.44 0.38 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with KeyCorp. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

KeyCorp's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.key.com/events-calendar