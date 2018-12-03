On Tuesday, Dec. 4, HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for HD Supply Holdings is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see HD Supply reporting earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

In the same quarter last year, HD Supply announced EPS of 80 cents on revenue of $1.37 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 23.75 percent. Revenue would be have grown 16.06 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the HD Supply's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.64 0.44 0.76 EPS Actual 0.99 0.7 0.49 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on HD Supply stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

HD Supply's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/efomjnh3