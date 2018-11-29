Don't be caught off-guard: Yext (NYSE: YEXT) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 29.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Yext reporting a quarterly loss of 12 cents per share on sales of $58.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Yext posted EPS of 12 cents on sales of $44.33 million. Sales would be up 31.62 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.12 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.1 -0.11 -0.1 -0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Yext stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Yext's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/yext181129J8fy4LqQ.html