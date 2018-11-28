La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 28. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for La-Z-Boy's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering La-Z-Boy modeled for quarterly EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $434 million.

In the same quarter last year, La-Z-Boy reported EPS of 44 cents on revenue of $393.2 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 2.27 percent. Revenue would be up 10.39 percent on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.64 0.46 0.45 EPS Actual 0.34 0.66 0.51 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with La-Z-Boy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.