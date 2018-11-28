Box (NYSE: BOX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 28. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Box's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Box reporting a loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $154.61 million.

In the same quarter last year, Box posted a loss of 13 cents on sales of $129.3 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 46.15 percent. Revenue would be have grown 19.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.07 -0.06 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Box stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Box's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.