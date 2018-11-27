GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: GWPH) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 27. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, GW Pharmaceuticals analysts modeled for a loss of $2.46 per share on sales of $5.48 million.

GW Pharmaceuticals reported a per-share loss of 18 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.86 million. Revenue would be have grown 91.41 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -2.67 -2.48 -2.13 -1.26 EPS Actual -1.26 -3.12 -2.44 -0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating GW Pharmaceuticals stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GW Pharmaceuticals' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/41034