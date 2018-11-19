Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Medtronic management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $7.35 billion.

Medtronic reported a profit of $1.07 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.05 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 7.48 percent. Revenue would be up 4.26 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.39 1.17 0.94 EPS Actual 1.17 1.42 1.17 1.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Medtronic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Medtronic's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://newsroom.medtronic.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=251324&p=irol-news&nyo=0