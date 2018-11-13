Market Overview

Reeds Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 13, 2018 8:15am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2018
Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 13. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Reeds reporting a quarterly loss of 7 cents per share on sales of $10.25 million.

In the same quarter last year, Reeds reported a loss per share of 24 cents on sales of $10.88 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 70.83 percent. Sales would be down 5.85 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.12 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.06 -0.7 -0.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Reeds stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Reeds's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=131876

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

