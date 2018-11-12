Tyson Foods, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: TSN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Tyson Foods management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $10.27 billion.

Tyson Foods earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.43. Quarterly sales came in at $10.14 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 6.29 percent. Revenue would be up 1.23 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.32 1.5 1.38 EPS Actual 1.5 1.27 1.81 1.43

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Tyson Foods have declined 16.11 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Tyson Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tyson Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.