On Thursday, Nov. 8, Intrexon (NYSE: XON) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Intrexon will report a loss of 27 cents per share on revenue of $42.44 million.

Intrexon EPS loss in the same period a year ago was 33 cents. Sales were $46 million. Sales would be down 7.77 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.19 -0.32 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.51 -0.33 -0.09 -0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Intrexon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Intrexon's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.dna.com/