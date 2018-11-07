Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Astrazeneca Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2018 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
Related AZN
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
'A New Way To Treat The Brain': Stanford University Scientists Launch Cannabis Pharma Company
Stock Upgrades: AstraZeneca Shows Rising Relative Strength (Investor's Business Daily)

Don't be caught off-guard: Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 8.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Astrazeneca analysts model for earnings of 40 cents per share on sales of $5.49 billion.

Astrazeneca EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.12. Revenue was $6.23 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 64.29 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 11.91 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.35 0.45 0.55
EPS Actual 0.69 0.48 1.3 1.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Astrazeneca stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (AZN)

Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
'A New Way To Treat The Brain': Stanford University Scientists Launch Cannabis Pharma Company
11 Stocks That Moved From ESMO 2018
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ESMO Conference, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Large-Cap Pharma Earnings And IPOs
PhaseBio's IPO: What You Need To Know
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AtriCure's Guidance, Guardant Health And Kodiak To Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analyst: Skyworks Could Be The Culprit Behind Apple's iPhone Production Cuts