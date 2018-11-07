Don't be caught off-guard: Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 8.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Astrazeneca analysts model for earnings of 40 cents per share on sales of $5.49 billion.

Astrazeneca EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.12. Revenue was $6.23 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 64.29 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 11.91 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.35 0.45 0.55 EPS Actual 0.69 0.48 1.3 1.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Astrazeneca stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.