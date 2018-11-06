Office Depot, Inc. (NYSE: ODP) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Office Depot, Inc. EPS is expected to be around 12 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.83 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Office Depot reported earnings per share of 14 cents on sales of $2.62 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 14.29 percent. Revenue would be up 8.02 percent from the same quarter last year. Office Depot's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.08 0.07 0.14 EPS Actual 0.05 0.08 0.08 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Office Depot, Inc. stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.