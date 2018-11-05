On Tuesday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Regeneron reporting earnings of $5.18 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Regeneron reported earnings per share of $3.99 on revenue of $1.5 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 29.82 percent. Sales would be up 9.26 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 4.7 4.32 4.52 3.85 EPS Actual 5.45 4.67 5.23 3.99

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Regeneron stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Regeneron's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8hpua5dk