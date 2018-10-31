Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Sturm, Ruger & Company modeled for quarterly EPS of 92 cents on revenue of $129.8 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sturm, Ruger & Company posted EPS of 53 cents on sales of $104.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 73.58 percent. Sales would be have grown 23.83 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.8 0.77 0.84 EPS Actual 0.86 0.81 0.56 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Sturm, Ruger & Company stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.