Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Garmin management projections, analysts predict EPS of 76 cents on revenue of $779 million.

In the same quarter last year, Garmin reported EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $743 million. Revenue would be up 4.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.56 0.75 0.66 EPS Actual 0.99 0.68 0.79 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Garmin stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Garmin's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tr77hpx3