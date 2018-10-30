Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Bunge's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Bunge reporting earnings of $2.37 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion.

Bunge EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 75 cents. Revenue was $11.42 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 216 percent. Revenue would be up 5.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.04 -0.18 1.42 0.95 EPS Actual 0.1 -0.06 0.67 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Bunge Limited have declined 5.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Bunge stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Bunge is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/bg181031hXY2LHCs.html