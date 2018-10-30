Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 31. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Apollo Global Management modeled for quarterly EPS of 88 cents on revenue of $613.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, Apollo Global Management announced EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $664.23 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 17.76 percent. Revenue would be down 7.68 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 -0.11 0.63 0.6 EPS Actual 0.27 -0.3 1.22 1.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Apollo Global Management. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.