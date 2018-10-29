Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) unveils its next round of earnings Monday, Oct. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corporation earnings of $6.90 per share. Revenue will likely be around $319.96 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Credit Acceptance Corporation earnings in the same period a year ago was $5.43. Quarterly sales came in at $283.9 million. Revenue would be have grown 12.7 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 6.52 6.1 5.25 4.99 EPS Actual 6.95 6.11 5.16 5.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Credit Acceptance Corporation stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Credit Acceptance Corporation is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bqf3uu8b