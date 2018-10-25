Market Overview

Snap's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 25, 2018 8:22am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2018
Struggling For Direction: Wall Street Seems Rudderless After Mixed Earnings Results
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Snap's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Snap EPS is expected to be around a loss of 14 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $283.52 million.

In the same quarter last year, Snap reported an EPS loss of 14 cents on revenue of $207.9 million. Sales would be up 36.35 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.17 -0.16 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.17 -0.13 -0.14

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Snap have declined 55.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Snap stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Snap's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.snap.com/events-and-presentations/events

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

