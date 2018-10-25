On Thursday, Oct. 25, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, First Solar analysts model for earnings of 41 cents per share on sales of $697 million.

First Solar EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.95. Sales were $1.09 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 78.97 percent. Revenue would be down 35.87 percent from the same quarter last year. First Solar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.07 -0.31 0.83 EPS Actual -0.46 0.78 -0.25 1.95

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of First Solar, Inc. have declined 13.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with First Solar The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

First Solar's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gu2ihbpd