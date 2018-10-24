Lear (NYSE: LEA) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Lear reporting earnings of $3.99 per share on sales of $4.98 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lear posted EPS of $3.96 on sales of $4.98 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 0.76 percent. Sales would be down 0.04 percent from the same quarter last year. Lear's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 5.04 4.29 3.7 EPS Actual 4.95 5.1 4.38 3.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Lear stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lear is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jcranc7i