On Thursday, Oct. 25, Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Celgene EPS will likely be near $2.23 while revenue will be around $3.84 billion, according to analysts.

Celgene EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.91. Sales were $3.29 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 16.75 percent. Revenue would be have grown 16.82 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.1 1.96 1.92 1.88 EPS Actual 2.16 2.05 2 1.91

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Celgene have declined 34.25 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Celgene stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Celgene's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/h7uv35rz