Q3 Earnings Preview For Anheuser-Busch
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 24, 2018 2:53pm   Comments
Anheuser-Busch InBev earnings preview (Seeking Alpha)

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Anheuser-Busch reporting earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $14.11 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Anheuser-Busch posted a profit of $1.31 on sales of $14.74 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.21 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 4.27 percent from the same quarter last year. Anheuser-Busch's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.08 0.89 1.15 1.15
EPS Actual 1.1 0.73 1.04 1.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Anheuser-Busch stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Anheuser-Busch's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/events-center.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

