Ally Financial (NASDAQ: ALLY) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ally Financial reporting earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ally Financial posted a profit of 65 cents on sales of $1.46 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 23.08 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.28 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.66 0.6 0.6 EPS Actual 0.83 0.68 0.7 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Ally Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ally Financial's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6t39jbkv