Trivago N.V. - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: TRVG) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Trivago's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Trivago analysts modeled for a loss of 1 cent per share on sales of $304.42 million.

Trivago reported a loss of 2 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $339 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 58.33 percent. Sales would be down 10.38 percent on a year-over-year basis. Trivago's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.01 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.02 -0.024

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Trivago stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Trivago's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.trivago.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254450&p=irol-EventDetails&EventId=5275126