Sirius XM Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 23, 2018 2:31pm   Comments
On Wednesday, Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Sirius XM management projections, analysts predict EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $1.46 billion.

Sirius XM reported a profit of 7 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.38 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 14.29 percent. Sales would be up 5.80 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.04
EPS Actual 0.06 0.06 0.05 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sirius XM stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sirius XM's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8xj5swzg

