On Wednesday, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

General Dynamics EPS will likely be near $2.76 while revenue will be around $9.4 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, General Dynamics posted EPS of $2.52 on sales of $7.58 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.52 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 24.01 percent from the same quarter last year. General Dynamics reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.51 2.52 2.37 2.43 EPS Actual 2.82 2.65 2.5 2.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on General Dynamics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.