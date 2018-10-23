Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Check Point earnings of $1.36 per share. Revenue will likely be around $466 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Check Point reported EPS of $1.30 on revenue of $454.62 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 4.62 percent. Sales would be up 2.51 percent from the year-ago period. Check Point's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.3 1.28 1.5 1.24 EPS Actual 1.37 1.3 1.58 1.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Check Point have declined 5.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Check Point stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Check Point's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/investor-relations/