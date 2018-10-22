Market Overview

TransUnion Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 22, 2018 3:19pm   Comments
TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 23. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to TransUnion's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 62 cents and sales around $616 million.

In the same quarter last year, TransUnion reported earnings per share of 49 cents on revenue of $498 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 26.53 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 23.7 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.59 0.52 0.48 0.46
EPS Actual 0.62 0.57 0.5 0.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on TransUnion stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TransUnion's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tru18102327PxRZNT.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

