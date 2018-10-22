Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Huntington Bancshares's EPS to be near 32 cents on sales of $1.16 billion.

Huntington Bancshares EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 25 cents. Revenue was $1.09 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 28 percent. Sales would be have grown 6.62 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.28 0.26 0.25 EPS Actual 0.3 0.28 0.26 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Huntington Bancshares stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.