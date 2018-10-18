Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday.

Earnings and Revenue

Cleveland-Cliffs earnings will be near 67 cents per share on sales of $722.31 million, according to analysts.

Cleveland-Cliffs reported a per-share profit of 36 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $698.4 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 86.11 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.42 percent on a year-over-year basis.Cleveland-Cliffs' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.53 -0.21 0.17 0.35 EPS Actual 0.76 -0.08 0.26 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Cleveland-Cliffs stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cleveland-Cliffs' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.clevelandcliffs.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx