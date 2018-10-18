Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Werner reporting earnings of 59 cents per share on sales of $627.44 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 90.32 percent. Revenue would be have grown 18.69 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.36 0.38 0.31 EPS Actual 0.61 0.38 0.42 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Werner stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Werner's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.werner.com/news-and-events/events-calendar/default.aspx