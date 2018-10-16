Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Hancock Whitney management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $296.45 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of 76 cents on revenue of $278.55 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 32.89 percent. Revenue would be up 6.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.89 0.83 0.75 EPS Actual 0.96 0.9 0.86 0.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Hancock Whitney have declined 0 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a rating with Hancock Whitney. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.