Q3 Earnings Outlook For Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Goldman Sachs Group management projections, analysts predict EPS of $5.38 on revenue of $8.4 billion.
Goldman Sachs Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $5.02. Revenue was $8.33 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 7.17 percent. Revenue would be up 0.89 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|4.58
|5.41
|5.17
|4.15
|EPS Actual
|5.98
|6.95
|5.68
|5.02
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Goldman Sachs Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Goldman Sachs Group's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GS