Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Goldman Sachs Group management projections, analysts predict EPS of $5.38 on revenue of $8.4 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $5.02. Revenue was $8.33 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 7.17 percent. Revenue would be up 0.89 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 4.58 5.41 5.17 4.15 EPS Actual 5.98 6.95 5.68 5.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Goldman Sachs Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Goldman Sachs Group's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GS