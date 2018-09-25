On Tuesday, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see KB Home reporting earnings of 77 cents per share on sales of $1.26 billion.

KB Home reported a per-share profit of 51 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.14 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 50.98 percent. Sales would be up 10.14 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.29 0.77 0.47 EPS Actual 0.57 0.4 0.84 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating KB Home stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

KB Home's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kmm6bxpt