On Thursday, Sept. 13, Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Adobe Systems reporting earnings of $1.69 per share on sales of $2.25 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Adobe Systems announced EPS of $1.10 on revenue of $1.84 billion. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 53.64 percent. Revenue would be up 22.22 percent on a year-over-year basis. Adobe Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.44 1.16 1.01 EPS Actual 1.66 1.55 1.26 1.1

Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe Systems were trading at $267.79 as of Sept. 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days.

The most common rating by analysts on Adobe Systems stock is Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Adobe Systems's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/earnings-call.html