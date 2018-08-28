On Tuesday, Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Shoe Carnival modeled for quarterly EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $264.2 million.

Shoe Carnival EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 24 cents. Sales were $235 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 129.17 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 12.39 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.09 0.63 0.2 EPS Actual 0.83 0.11 0.66 0.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 103.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Shoe Carnival stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Shoe Carnival's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.shoecarnival.com/