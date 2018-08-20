Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Tuesday Morning's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 29 cents and sales around $224.45 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tuesday Morning posted an EPS loss of 39 cents on sales of $223.64 million. Here's how the Tuesday Morning's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.19 0.19 -0.2 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.18 0.19 -0.28 -0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Tuesday Morning stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tuesday Morning's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.tuesdaymorning.com/