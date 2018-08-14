Flexible Solutions (NYSE: FSI) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Flexible Solutions management projections, analysts predict EPS of 23 cents on revenue of $4.21 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 360 percent. Revenue would be down 10.84 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Flexible Solutions's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 0 0.03 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.13 -0.02 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Flexible Solutions stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Flexible Solutions is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.flexiblesolutions.com/