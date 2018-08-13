Advance Auto Parts Q2 Earnings Outlook
On Tuesday, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Advance Auto Parts management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.85 on revenue of $2.27 billion.
If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 17.09 percent. Sales would be up 0.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.97
|0.64
|1.24
|1.69
|EPS Actual
|2.1
|0.77
|1.43
|1.58
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Advance Auto Parts. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.