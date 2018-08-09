GWG Holdings (NASDAQ: GWGH) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, Aug. 10. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to GWG Holdings's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on GWG Holdings management projections, analysts predict EPS loss of 85 cents on revenue of $25.53 million.

In the same quarter last year, GWG Holdings announced EPS loss of $1.34 on revenue of $11.66 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 36.57 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 118.80 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.643 -0.6 -0.59 -0.29 EPS Actual -2.22 -2.77 -1.31 -1.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on GWG Holdings stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.