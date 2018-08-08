On Wednesday, Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the Q2 earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sun Life Financial EPS will likely be near 89 cents while revenue will be around $6.38 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Sun Life Financial posted EPS of 88 cents on sales of $5.87 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 1.14 percent. Revenue would be up 8.69 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.83 0.81 0.79 EPS Actual 1 0.84 0.83 0.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Sun Life Financial stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sun Life Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=registration.jsp&eventid=1769774&sessionid=1&key=B3D1D8BF1C137E0243F1ED347D8FF0B9&sourcepage=register