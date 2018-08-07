Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Outlook For Lamar Advertising
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 07, 2018 2:54pm   Comments
Share:
Related LAMR
6 Most Undervalued Stocks In Chuck Akre's Portfolio
Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2018

On Wednesday, Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Lamar Advertising EPS is expected to be around 96 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $416 million.

Sales would be have grown 4.78 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.84 0.89 0.88
EPS Actual 0.98 0.88 0.98 0.94

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Lamar Advertising stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lamar Advertising's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.lamar.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (LAMR)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LAMR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Endo International