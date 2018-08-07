On Wednesday, Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Lamar Advertising EPS is expected to be around 96 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $416 million.

Sales would be have grown 4.78 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.84 0.89 0.88 EPS Actual 0.98 0.88 0.98 0.94

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Lamar Advertising stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lamar Advertising's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.lamar.com/