On Tuesday, Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Amicus Therapeutics will report a loss of 33 cents per share on revenue of $19.16 million.

Amicus Therapeutics reported a loss of 34 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.15 million. Revenue would be have grown 167.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.29 -0.31 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.41 -0.41 -0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Amicus Therapeutics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Amicus Therapeutics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7xr7rio4