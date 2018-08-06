Q2 Earnings Outlook For Amicus Therapeutics
On Tuesday, Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are predicting Amicus Therapeutics will report a loss of 33 cents per share on revenue of $19.16 million.
Amicus Therapeutics reported a loss of 34 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.15 million. Revenue would be have grown 167.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-0.36
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|-0.41
|-0.41
|-0.34
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Amicus Therapeutics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Amicus Therapeutics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7xr7rio4