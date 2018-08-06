On Monday, Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based on it's announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Twilio have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 5 cents on revenue of $131 million.

Twilio EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 5 cents. Revenue was $95.87 million. Sales would be have grown 36.71 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 -0.08 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.03 -0.08 -0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts' have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Twilio stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Twilio's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.