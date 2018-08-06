On Monday, Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Rapid7 to report a loss of 19 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $55.14 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Rapid7 reported a loss per share of 14 cents on sales of $47.44 million. Sales would be have grown 16.22 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Rapid7's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.17 -0.17 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.17 -0.15 -0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 91.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Rapid7 stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Rapid7's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gwack6vi