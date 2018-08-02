E W Scripps (NYSE: SSP) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

E W Scripps EPS is expected to be around 8 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $275.78 million.

E W Scripps reported a profit of 8 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $231.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 0.00 percent. Revenue would be have grown 18.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.05 -0.04 0.06 EPS Actual -0.07 0.14 -0.03 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on The E W Scripps stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

E W Scripps's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.scripps.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98686&p=irol-irhome