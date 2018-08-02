GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) announces its next round of earnings this Friday. Here's Benzinga's look at GTT Communications's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see GTT Communications reporting a quarterly loss of 39 cents per share on sales of $290 million.

In the same quarter last year, GTT Communications posted EPS of 2 cents on sales of $186.2 million. Sales would be up 55.77 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the GTT Communications's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.14 -0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.06 0.19 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of GTT Communications are up 46.32 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on GTT Communications stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

GTT Communications's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gtt180802.html