On Friday, DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect DISH Network's EPS to be near 71 cents on sales of $3.44 billion.

DISH Network reported a profit of 66 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.64 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 7.58 percent. Sales would be down 5.60 percent from the same quarter last year. DISH Network's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.55 0.59 0.74 EPS Actual 0.7 0.57 0.57 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of DISH Network have declined 52.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate DISH Network stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

DISH Network's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.dish.com/events-and-presentations