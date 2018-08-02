Berry Plastics Group (NYSE: BERY) announces its next round of earnings this Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Berry Plastics Group analysts model for earnings of $1.05 per share on sales of $2.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Berry Plastics Group announced EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $1.91 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 12.90 percent. Revenue would be up 8.60 percent from the year-ago period. Berry Plastics Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.64 0.84 EPS Actual 0.84 0.67 0.87 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Berry Plastics Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.